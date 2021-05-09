Amy Summers receives 2021 Mother of the Year award

GRAFTON, W.Va. – This Mother’s Day, Taylor County community members came together for the annual Mother’s Day Founder Festival at the Anna Jarvis Museum.

This year’s Mother of the Year award went to Amy Summers. Summers is a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, but today she was honored for being a mother of three.

Amy Summer accepting the Mother of the Year award

“I’m very honored to be considered the Mother of the Year for Taylor County,” Summers said. “Being a mother has given me my greatest joys and greatest sorrows. Its been the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life. I don’t know what they saw in me but I’m from here, I’ve grown up here, I’ve served the people in this area, now as they’re delegate for the last 7 years, so I’ve been more public and I’ve gotten to know a lot of people. I’ve always been involved with my kids and all they’re activities, so I know community members. So, I guess they just saw some attributes they thought we’re deserving.”

Since 1998 the community has nominated mothers in Taylor County to be considered for Mother of the Year award. The nominations all go to a committee that makes their pick based off a few categories.

Amy Summers speaking at the Mother of the Year award ceremony

“We want them to be a mother,” Olive Ricketts, Anna Jarvis Museum owner said. “We want them to be involved in their churches in their communities and in their children’s lives. I mean that’s all it takes. It’s just that you are a rounded mother. Because she was the first women ever to hold a position as a majority leader, and with what they’re doing all over West Virginia and the United States, with picking women that are doing great things and never getting recognition for it, we decided this would be a good time to go ahead a recognize somebody important in our state too. ”

This Mother’s Day, Summers is celebrating becoming a grandmother soon and her own mother.

“Most exciting for me is I still have my mother,” Summers said. “A lot of people have lost their mothers and it’s a sad time cause you always, a lot of people can count on their moms for everything and so I’m just blessed to still have my mother.”

You can visit the Anna Jarvis Muesum Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.