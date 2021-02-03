Approval has been granted for Grafton City Hospital to add a new behavioral health unit

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A local hospital has announced the addition of 10 behavioral health crisis beds to serve its region.

Grafton City Hospital received approval from the West Virginia Health Care Authority to add the unit.

Those beds will amplify the services already provided by the hospital’s outpatient behavioral health services.

Hospital officials said they’re working to see that inpatient service open sooner rather than later.

“We’re looking for 60-90 days to have this up and running. That’s an aggressive timeframe, but we feel we need to get it in as soon as possible,” said GCH Chief Administrative Officer George Boyles.

Administrators said the region is facing a greater need since the loss of similar services at Fairmont Regional Medical Center last year.

Dr. Andrew Berardinelli will lead the new unit for the hospital. He said the unit would handle a range of behavioral and mental health issues, from depression and anxiety to substance abuse.