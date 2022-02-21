GRAFTON, W.Va. – Leaders in the north central West Virginia aerospace industry visited Taylor County Middle School to teach children about aviation. The speakers talked to students about possible careers, schooling required for jobs and what branches they can take in the industry.

Taylor County Middle School (WBOY Image)

“Just getting students aware of what decisions they’ll have to make in the next couple of years to peruse something like this was the goal of today, and I think it was a great success,” said Scott Hage, Taylor County Middle School Principal.

Presenters included:

Dan McGuffey: Pilot and Aviation lead

Sam Brown: Aerospace Engineer (Lockheed, NASA)

Joel Kirk: FSU Aviation Center of Excellence Director USMC/USAF Ret.

Brad Gilbert: Director at Pierpont Aviation Maintenance Technology

Zach McDowell: Army Aviator and Instructor Pilot

Chuck Peters: Pierpont Community and Technical College.

“We thought this was so successful today, because very rarely, even in high school levels, do high schools bring in career presenters and what are we there for? I mean, the job’s not to just get through high school. The job as educators is to give them a career on the outside,” Kirk said.

With the aviation industry taking off in West Virginia, it’s predicted that more jobs will be available once these students are done with their education.

“Within the next 10 to 12 years, maybe 10 to 15 years, I believe it’s 720,000 pilots are needed as well as maintainers, engineers, all of that,” McGuffey said about Boeing Aerospace Companies predictions.

Fairmont State University Plane (WBOY Image)

“There’s a huge deficit, not only in West Virginia but worldwide right now,” Kirk said about jobs in the industry. “The jobs are there. They’re high-paying. The intent is that we catch these kids early and get them basically formulating themselves into a product that is likable to the industry.”

Kids will also have an ample number of options for education in aviation careers because universities like Fairmont State are growing their programs in size every year. Aviation leaders want to get kids interested when they are young to give them the greatest opportunities.

Fairmont State Flying Falcons sign (WBOY Image)

“At this age, at this level of their educational career, giving them ideas of what’s available in the area and what the potential is for them job-wise here in north central West Virginia is crucial to them as they make decisions going into high school,” Hage said.

McGuffey said, “If I had this when I was in middle school, which I went to middle school here, I would’ve started down the path of being a pilot much sooner, and I just want those kids to have the same opportunity.”

In addition to learning about the industry’s careers, presenters encouraged kids to set a goal and to start working hard towards it.

“We encourage [them] to listen to their teachers, to get good grades because all that stuff is going to matter when you go to apply for that aerospace industry job,” Kirk said. “…it’s very important that the candidate that’s going to operate that machinery is above board, that they don’t have criminal records, that they have high grades, that they’ve got very good work ethics, that they have attention to detail, that their integrity is a huge issue. So, those are things that students have to really kind of develop.”

Taylor County Middle School plans to continue the tradition of aviation day next year.