Battle of the Bluegrass Fighters Pulling Series raises funds for two local fire departments

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Tractor pull fans from all over the Mountain State gathered at the Taylor County Fair Grounds Saturday evening to see some of the strongest trucks around.

Battle of the Bluegrass Fighters Pulling Series is a benefit fundraiser for the Grafton and Fellowsville Volunteer Fire Departments. The pull brings trucks and tractors in from all over the United States, and fans could smell and hear the engines roar as contestants from various classes battled for the title.

“We just love it. We love the trucks, we love the tractors. We live on a farm, and they’re tractor boys. They’ll see the big tractors after a while and stuff,” said Brenda Larew, resident of Taylor County.

Many of the attendees said they love watching the pulls in anticipation of seeing who is going to win, and supporting the local fire departments, as well.

“Oh, I love it. We go to Waynesburg for the pulls. We go everywhere for them. I am just happy they are here in Taylor County. If you don’t know anything about them, you can enjoy the first time. That’s the best time because you don’t know what to expect, and then you’re, like, hooked,” said Candi Bradley, Vice President of Yellow Jacket Trucking.

Proceeds from the pull will be divided between the Grafton and Fellowsville Volunteer Fire Departments to help with their costs of purchasing new equipment.