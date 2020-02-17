Bluegrass Band and Old Time Band from WVU music program, performed in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. – West Virginia University students performed at the Gallery 62 in West Grafton. 12 students are a part of the Bluegrass and Old Time Bands at WVU. They performed some of their favorite hits they have been working on in class, including every West Virginia natives favorite; Country Roads.

The class was started by Professor Travis Stimeling in 2013. He never thought this one credit music class would take off like it has, and bring so many different people together with one common love.

“It’s wonderful to watch these kids grow, sometimes they come in with absolutely no experience other than how to play a G cord on the guitar,” said Stimeling. “After four years there out playing in the jam sessions and gigging around. It’s really rewarding, and its the reason I do what I do.”

People in the class throughout the years have been from all over the state, and some have even come from Indonesia and Brazil. Milo Levine is a Music Therapy major at WVU and has worked with Stimeling for a few years now. His favorite part about the class is how the music, and instruments do all the talking.

“Folk, bluegrass, old time, classic country all that stuff, there’s a really deep story and soul behind everything,” said Levine. “So, the story telling aspect, I really like that part a lot.”

The class has traveled all around the state to perform these “jam session.” Best part is, most of the students in the class aren’t even music majors. There have been history majors, architecture students, engineers, and statistic majors. No matter what there degree is in, this class allows them to share the love for soulful music.