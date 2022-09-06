GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Gallery 62 West in Grafton has debuted its September show.

All throughout the month, the gallery will feature the work of the Buckhannon-Upshur Camera Club’s “Color My Work” exhibition.

The club dedicated the show in honor of their late friend and photographer Charmagne Ayotte, and two of Ayotte’s pieces are featured in the show.

The Buckhannon-Upshur Camera Club features photographers from several counties including Marion, Harrison, Randolph and Upshur. President Anthony Ovies said most of their members love the outdoors.

Gallery 62 West (WBOY Image)

“We hope the viewers can travel with us through our photography and see a little piece of West Virginia through our eyes,” Ovies said.

Featured photographers include Carol Baxa Meese, Terry Beer Loudin, Karl Boone, Sharon Boone, Victoria Clutter, Kilsong Cox, Kathy Gregg, Gary McCoy, Sandra Miller, Steven Minardi, Anthony Ovies, Dawn Ovies, Bonne Riffle, John Simons, Dale Thomas, Al Tucker, Wendy Parks and Janna Vaught.

Gallery 62 West is open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to show the exhibition.