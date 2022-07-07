GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — American Association of Retired Persons West Virginia (AARPWV) announced the City of Grafton as one of the four winners of the AARP Community Challenge on June 29.

The “AARP Community Challenge” aims to make change as well as improve the community’s quality of life. Grants from this challenge have been awarded to more than 260 organizations nationally, with a total of $3.4 million. Projects which these grants were awarded for were either partially or fully funded, and are set to be completed by Nov. 30.

When it comes to the grant funds that the City of Grafton was awarded, it will be putting it toward its community wellness project. Specifically, the City of Grafton and Taylor County Commission are partnering with the Grafton Rotary Club to use the grant funds in installing additional seating benches and signage along the Three Bridges Loop walking trail.

Outcomes that all grant-funded projects are designed to achieve at least one or more of are:

Deliver a range of transportation and mobility options.

Increase Civic Engagement.

Create vibrant public places.

Ensure a focus on diversity and inclusion.

Encourage the availability of a range of housing.

Support communities’ efforts to build engagement and leverage funding.

Other community improvements.

“We are incredibly excited to support these organizations and local governmental, civic and volunteer leaders as they work to make immediate improvements, encourage promising ideas and jumpstart long-term change in the Mountain State,” said AARPWV State Director Gaylene Miller. “Our goal at the AARP West Virginia is to support the efforts of our communities to be great places for people of all backgrounds, ages and abilities.”

Since 2017, AARPWV has given out 16 grants that have totaled nearly $150,000 through the Community Challenge grant program. These grants have been awarded to nonprofit organizations and government entities across the state. This grant program is part of the AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which gives support and efforts to towns, cities, rural areas, and communities to become good places for people of all ages.

You can find the full list of grantees and their project descriptions here.