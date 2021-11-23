Cleaning robot now rolling through the halls of Grafton City Hospital

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Grafton City Hospital is using an innovative way to keep their facility clean.

Yoo-Vee the robot emitting UV light to disinfect the hallways of Grafton City Hospital (WBOY Image)

The UV Guardian disinfects and cleans 99.9% of bacteria and germs with its UV light. The robot, appropriately named “Yoo-Vee” by the staff, is the only automatic cleaning robot from Richtech Robotics in West Virginia.

Yoo-Vee makes its rounds every night to clean but can also be manually sent to rooms after a patient leaves. It takes the robot nearly 45 minutes to cycle through the entire hospital. The UV light can disinfect up to 20 feet of space. Richtech Robotics recommends shining the light for 30 seconds, but the hospital staff typically shines it for two minutes.

According to Richtech Robotics, UV-C is a proven technology for disinfection.

The touch screen of the UV Guardian robot at Grafton City Hospital (WBOY Image



“UV-C exposure inactivates microbial organisms such as bacteria and viruses by altering the structure and the molecular bonds of their DNA, effectively sanitizing surfaces,” Richtech Robotics said on their website.

Arnold Placencia-Flores, Senior Marketing Specialist, Richtech Robotics said this technology isn’t trying to replace workers but instead just be a first pass to cleaning.

“With UV Guardian, what it really does is it can help keep staff that are maybe at risk from like being exposed to something initially, it can help cover the base initially and then from then on, they can continue to wipe it down more precisely if they need it,” Placencia-Flores said.

Richtech Robotics developed the robot in 2019, and it was released in 2020. Yoo-Vee started roaming the halls of the Grafton City Hospital in November.

The hospital was able to purchase the robot with money from the American Rescue Plan Funds.

Grafton City Hospital (WBOY Image)

“We’re excited to have this technology available,” CAO of Grafton City Hospital, Kevin Gessler said in a statement. “With traditional methods of cleaning, cleaning staff is at risk when interacting with the area, so our robot helps add an initial layer of disinfection to the process. We’re grateful for our legislatures making these funds available to better keep our patients, staff and visitors safe.”