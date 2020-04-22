Committee cancels annual Grafton Memorial Day Parade

Taylor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Memorial Day Committee has canceled the annual Grafton Memorial Day Parade.

In a Facebook post, the committee explained that the coronavirus pandemic, as well as restrictions in place for large gatherings and health and safety concerns that go along with it, led to the cancellation.

The committee stated that contingency plans will be discussed for a symbolic observance of some kind, if state restrictions allow. In the event that does happen, the observance would not be open for the public, according to the post.

The committee went on to encourage people to find a way to honor fallen heroes on their own this year, with a look ahead to continuing the tradition in 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories