Committee cancels annual Grafton Memorial Day Parade

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Memorial Day Committee has canceled the annual Grafton Memorial Day Parade.

In a Facebook post, the committee explained that the coronavirus pandemic, as well as restrictions in place for large gatherings and health and safety concerns that go along with it, led to the cancellation.

The committee stated that contingency plans will be discussed for a symbolic observance of some kind, if state restrictions allow. In the event that does happen, the observance would not be open for the public, according to the post.

The committee went on to encourage people to find a way to honor fallen heroes on their own this year, with a look ahead to continuing the tradition in 2021.