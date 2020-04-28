Committee chairman speaks about annual Memorial Day Parade being cancelled in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. – For 152 years Grafton has held the annual Memorial Day Parade, to celebrate the holiday and fallen soldiers. This parade is the longest recorded tradition and largest Memorial Day parade in the state of West Virginia.

However, due to COVID-19, that streak will come to an end this year. Committee Chairman Scott Willis said this tradition is one of the most cherished events that comes to Grafton each year, and making the decision to cancel it was one of the hardest decisions they had to make.

“There are very few things in this country that you can say has happened continuously for 152 years,” said Willis. “Ultimately, the safety of the community was our number one concern. We were running out of time. There are a lot of vendors involved, the community makes plans around this holiday like homecomings, reunions, parties, all that. There is a lot to be ordered, and the safety of the community will always come first and foremost.”

The committee is determined to find alternate way to celebrate the holiday in a smaller scale, but also continuing to carry on some of the important traditions from the day. The committee has several plans being drawn up on different ways to celebrate the holiday, and remember the soldiers, but they are taking it day by day to see what’s possible over the next few weeks.

“We can hopefully, we pull something off you know, that’ll still make our community and state proud, and we can carry on our tradition,” said Willis. “We’ll just look forward to 2021, and maybe fingers crossed, it’ll be bigger and better than it has been in years passed.”

The committee will be looking into live streaming it through their Facebook if it comes down to that. Also, if some restrictions are lifted before the date arrives, Willis said they will try to get as much of the community involved as they can, following safety guidelines.