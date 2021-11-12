GRAFTON, W.Va. – On Friday, Taylor County community members started bidding on Christmas trees for a good cause.

Gallery 62 West by Taylor County Arts Council teamed up with the Taylor County Family Resources to put on the 2021 Festival of Trees. The eighth annual event allows people to donate decorated Christmas trees to be auctioned off. Some trees have different themes like Harry Potter or LGBTQ Pride, and unique decorations like flowers, art supplies and stained-glass ornaments.

All the proceeds from the silent auction go to The Taylor County Arts Council and the Taylor County Family Resources.

Christmas trees at the 2021 Festival of Trees (WBOY Image)

Organizers said this year is the biggest they’ve had with 32 trees donated.

“We have many, many beautiful trees,” Executive Director of Taylor County Family Resources, Cathy Coontz-Griffith said. “The people that have taken their time to decorate them and think up new ideas for them. You can get a fully decorated tree, a lot of them are pre-lit trees, for a fraction of the cost it would take you to go into the store to buy everything to make that particular tree.”

The organizations will also be auctioning off two handmade quilts.

Christmas trees at the 2021 Festival of Trees (WBOY Image)

Art supplies ornaments on christmas trees at the 2021 Festival of Trees (WBOY Image)

Bird ornments on christmas tree at the 2021 Festival of Trees (WBOY Image)

Deer ornment on christmas trees at the 2021 Festival of Trees (WBOY Image)

Harry Potter ornment on christmas tree at the 2021 Festival of Trees (WBOY Image)

LGBTQ+ pride ornments on Christmas tree at the 2021 Festival of Trees (WBOY Image)

Snowman ornment on christmas trees at the 2021 Festival of Trees (WBOY Image)

Stained glass ornament on christmas trees at the 2021 Festival of Trees (WBOY Image)

The opening reception is Friday, Nov 12 at 6 p.m. at Gallery 62 West in Grafton. Bidding will also take place online on the Gallery 62 West Facebook page and will close on Dec. 12.