Deadline to find all 15 mysterious creatures in Taylor County Monster Hunt extended

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Halloween has come and gone and that means the Taylor County Monster Hunt is ending.

The Monster Hunt was put on by the Taylor County Family Resources Center. The hunt takes friends and family members around the county to learn history and to hunt mysterious creatures. There are 15 monsters hidden around the county including the Grafton Monster, the Veggieman and Mothman.

As of Nov. 1, only 12 groups have found all the monsters and nearly 70 people registered… but the hunt has been extended. The Taylor County Family Resource Center has decided to move the deadline for the hunt until Friday, Nov. 5.

Organizers of the hunt said the community had found the hunt a little challenging, but they had wanted it to be more difficult. On Friday, Oct. 29 the organizers even launched bonus clues to make the hunt easier for those searching. The goal of the hunt was to strengthen social connections between kids and their parents, family members and friends.

“What is really important is that parents and children are interacting and having a fun and successful time together and just getting out into the community,” said Lisa Wotring, Taylor County Family Resource coordinator. “So we’re bringing about community engagement, but then we’re also helping them foster good relationship skills so that they can be the best family possible.”

“We wanted the parents and the kids to get out in our parks areas and be able to do something else than, you know, sit in front of the computer screen or the phone screen and have some quality time with each other,” Executive Director of the Taylor County Family Resource Center, Cathy Coontz-Griffith said.

Coontz-Griffith and Wotring both said that this year’s Monster Hunt went so well that they plan to bring it back next year.

“We’ve had several of the young kids come back and thank us for doing it because they’re learning history cause all the monsters have a West Virginia legend attached to them,” Wotring said. “So not only are they learning about West Virgnia monster history, but then they’re learning about Taylor County and their community, and several of the kids have told us that they’re interested in history and that they want to make this place better.”

Groups that find all 15 monsters get a free Monster Hunt T-shirt. Those who don’t win one can also buy one online here. All the monster designs were drawn by a local artist, Elisha Rush.

The Taylor County Family Resource Center has previously put on history scavenger hunts for the community, but this is the first year they have done a Monster Hunt. Coontz-Griffith said parents have come back and told her that they’ve learned more about their community with their scavenger hunts than they’ve ever known.

To register for the monster hunt visit here.