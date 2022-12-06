GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Taylor County road is under an emergency closure due to a rockslide, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced on Tuesday.

Taylor County Route 18, Upper Valley Falls is closed at milepost 4.25 due to a rockslide. The WVDOH said The size of the boulder combined with the instability of the hillside it broke away from has made the road impassible.

It’s a total road closure, meaning all traffic, including emergency services and school vehicles must find alternate arrangements, the WVDOH said.

According to the WVDOH, there are no alternate routes for drivers to take.

The WVDOH told 12 News that its crews are in the process of considering how to remove the boulder without causing the rest of the hill and overhang to come down, as well as how the freeze/melt cycle will affect the overhang. The rockslide is not impacting access to homes in the area, but is impacting access to the Tygart Valley River. The WVDOH said it does not have an estimate as to when access will be restored.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated to include additional information from the WVDOH in response to a follow-up question about the initial press release.