GRAFTON, W.Va. – On Monday, a man who was in custody in Taylor County, escaped from the courthouse and was missing for about 12 hours before he was found.

Donald Taylor, 59, fled from the Taylor County Courthouse on foot early in the afternoon on Monday.

As of early Tuesday morning, several law enforcement agencies, including the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department and the Grafton Police Department, said that Taylor was in custody. He was on the run for between 10 and 12 hours.

According to Gov. Justice, he was found around 1 a.m. Tuesday with help from a K9 unit.

Taylor has been held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail since 2014. He was convicted of murder in Monongalia County back in 1989.