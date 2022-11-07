GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – With the calendar flipping over to November, it means you will soon have to get your Christmas tree ready. The Taylor County Art Council (TCAC) and Taylor County Family Resources (TCFR) are teaming up for the ninth annual Festival of Trees event.

The groups take donated Christmas trees, decorate them, place them in their gallery show and then auction them off.

Decorations on a Christmas tree (WBOY – Image)

Proceeds from the event go to benefit the community, TCAC and TCFR.

From Nov. 7 through Nov. 10, the groups will be accepting Christmas trees at Gallery 62 West, which is located on 62 West Main Street, Grafton WV.

Donation Dates and Times:

Monday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

If you’d like to bring a tree at another time, you can call (304) 265-5500.

The gallery show begins on Friday, Nov. 11 and will run until Sunday, Dec. 18.

“The end result is just absolutely beautiful,” TCFR Executive Director Cathy Coontz-Griffith said. “I usually work some of those days during the day and people just come in and bring their coffee from down the street and they’ll just kind of sit and soak up the ambiance in the room and it’s wonderful, it’s magically it really is, it’s beautiful.”