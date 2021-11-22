Fire Marshals seeking information about Flemington fires

Multiple department responded to a vacant structure fire in Flemington (WBOY image)

FLEMINGTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office investigators are seeking information from the public about a string of fires in Taylor County.

Four fires have been reported in Flemington since Sept. 15:

  • 163 Berry Run Rd.
  • 649 Simpson Rd.
  • 278 Old County Road
  • 20 yards away from Old County Road location

The four fires remain under investigation and no cause has been determined by State Fire Marshal investigators.

Anyone with information on any or all of these fires is urged to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at (800) 233-3473 (FIRE).

