Flemington Elementary host summer reading challenge party for students

FLEMINGTON, W.Va. – Students of Flemington Elementary School are finding out just how “cool” reading can be, as those who successfully completed the Snowbird Summer Reading Challenge took part in the annual celebration day.

The event included a variety of water activities including a giant water slide, indoor games and a visit from the Flemington Fire Department.

“It’s just so important that not only our students, but all of these parents who have helped this become a success and it starts at home with that summer reading and helping the kids read and understand and become better readers and more prepared for the next year. So, our goal is they’ve completed it, today we celebrate it and tomorrow we will continue reading.” Melissa Lampinen, principal of Flemington Elementary.

More than 75% of the school completed the summer reading challenge.