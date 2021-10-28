Flemington Elementary starts new Halloween event that’s COVID safe

FLEMINGTON, W.Va. – The students and staff at Flemington Elementary School celebrated Halloween this year with a new event.

All the grades dressed up in their costumes and marched down Simpson Road for a Halloween parade. Students typically celebrate inside the school, but since Taylor County remains in the red category of the Covid-19 map, staff wanted a safer alternative.

Melissa Lampinen, the Principal of Flemington Elementary school, said it’s great seeing the smiles and hearing the laughter after last year’s pandemic.

“This yea,r it was our staff goal to plan and hold as much as we can regardless,” Lampinen said. “So, whatever the restrictions are, we tweak a few things, but we are determined to make this our very best year.”

This was the first time the school shut down the road to have a Halloween parade. Special guests at the parade included Miss West Virginia Teen USA, the Chick-fil-A cow and the Flemington Police, EMS and Fire departments.

Flemington Elementary School students in Halloween parade

