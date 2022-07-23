GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Save the Tygart Watershed Association held its Fun Float event on Saturday at Grafton City Park in the hopes of bringing more awareness to recreational activities on the Tygart River.

Over 45 people were in attendance to spend a relaxing morning on the Tygart River in tubes and kayaks to escape the summer heat. This was STTWA’s first Fun Float event but hope to do more in the future.

Kayakers on the Tygart River (WBOY Image)

Save the Tygart Watershed Association is a non-profit that seeks to bring attention to the health of the Tygart River watershed through remediation, education and recreation.

Kelly Flaherty said that a lot of STTWA workers do what they do because they love the water, and wanted to take some time and enjoy what they work hard to protect.

“A lot of our members love to fish, a lot of our members love to kayak, and so we kind of wanted to do an event where we got to do that. A lot of our time is spent administering grants and water testing and things like that and this really showcases why we do what we do,” Flaherty said.

Save the Tygart’s current project is cleaning up pollution at an old china factory to turn it into an office, recreational area and boat launch. You can learn more about their upcoming projects here.