CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Gallery 62 West has announced some new, fun pumpkin-related fall activities.

On Sept. 17, the Community Building in Thornton will host an Art in the Park class. From 1-3 p.m., participants will be able to create spooky Halloween decorations out of gourds.

The Taylor County Arts Council in Grafton will host a $40 sculpt your own clay pumpkin event that will begin on Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. The pumpkins would then be painted on Oct. 5 at 6:30 pm. Each session will last 2 hours.

For more information on either event, you can call (304)-265-5500.