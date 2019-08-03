Gallery 62 West hosts August art exhibit

GRAFTON, W.Va. – On Friday, Gallery 62 West in downtown Grafton hosted an art exhibit titled “Working with The Falls” showcasing the work of retired Fairmont State Art Professor, John Clovis.

The exhibit featured watercolor and watercolor pencil pieces inspired by Clovis’ many trips to Valley Falls with his students. Clovis said he strives to capture the essence of what he sees and that painting moving water is a challenge. He also stated that with his many different rendering of Valley Falls you can see some emotional content in the works of art.

“The artist has the ability to change things because they want to change things to become more expressive. So, you don’t always paint what you see sometimes you paint what you feel about what you are seeing,” said Clovis.

Clovis said that art is important especially in schools and that it develops creativity within an individual. He also stated art is in everything around us and highlighted the numerous different careers in the arts.