CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Gallery 62 West announced that it will be holding its annual children’s art exhibit in celebration of Youth Art Month this March.

“Youth Art Month came about as a way to recognize art education as an important factor in the total education curriculum. It is recognized that art is a necessity for the full development of a better quality of life for all,” Gallery 62 West said in a release.

As part of the month, Gallery 62 West will feature art from local children, including the art of Anna Jarvis, Taylor County Middle School and Grafton High School.

The opening reception will take place from 3-5 p.m. on March 4 and will also feature works from local children and teens.

Those visiting on March 3 at 11 a.m. can get a “sneak peek” of the show, but those looking for Children’s Crafts can find it running from 4-6 p.m. the same day.

Those looking to visit Gallery 62 West can do so Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.