Gallery 62 West reopens with social distancing guidelines

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Gallery 62 West which showcases many works of art from local to nationally knows touring pieces placed on exhibit.

On Friday, the art gallery reopened its doors after being closed for four months due to COVID-19 pandemic. The gallery has implemented rules of no more than 10 people allowed in the gallery, mandatory facemasks, hand sanitizers, and social distancing guidelines. On the floor of the gallery there are markers for social distancing purposes.

“It’s just a place where people can come in and see art and artist can show their work. You know, this is such a down time for artist because they can’t exhibit their work. So, we are always glad to promote the artist and the art that is within our area,” said Mary Shuttlesworth, member of the Taylor County Arts Council.

Also, Gallery 62 West is open on Friday’s and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The gallery will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday.