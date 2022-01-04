Gallery 62 West temporarily closed

GRAFTON, W.Va. – For the entire month of January, Gallery 62 West, in Grafton, will be temporarily closed for painting and maintenance. 

The gallery will not feature and exhibit but is offering a Mosaic class for the month.  

Classes will be taught by Diane Parker Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. and will continue Jan. 18 and 25. The class is $45 and participants can call 304-265-5500 or email thetcac@gmail.com to reserve their spot.  

Gallery 62 West is a space by the Taylor County Arts Council Inc. They are a non-profit organization that supports local artists and their creative endeavors and promotes and enriches local culture.

