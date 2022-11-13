GRAFTON, W.Va. – Gallery 62 West will be holding holiday family and pet photo mini-sessions in Grafton on Nov. 29.

Taking place at 62 W Main Street, Grafton, W.Va., sessions will be held from 4-8 p.m., but photos with Santa will only be available between 5-7 p.m.

Sessions will last 15 minutes and result in five edited digital images for $25 with print permission. Participants will also have the chance to use the Festival of Trees as a backdrop.

Anyone who brings hygiene products or non-perishable foods to donate to the PATCH Coalition’s Blessing Box Hygiene Project, will receive three additional edited digital images. Items needed include: soap, shampoo, body wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss, deodorant, socks, gloves, tampons, maxi pads, pantyliners, baby wipes, canned meat, canned veggies, canned fruits, cereals, beans, etc.

All monetary proceeds will go to the Taylor County Arts Council.

To schedule a session, you can email PATCHCoalitionpresident@gmail.com or call (304)-506-2030.