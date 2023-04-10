GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gallery 62 West in Grafton will be hosting a Susan Witt Watercolor Workshop Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, per a release.

The classes will feature a workshop where participants will create two watercolor pieces of their own, one abstract piece and one floral piece. The classes will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Susan Witt is an award-winning native of Preston County who has spent most of her life living in Morgantown. She has taken several watercolor workshops and has worked with various watercolor artists to better her knowledge of the style enough to teach others.

Admission for the classes is $60 for both and includes all required materials. For more information and to reserve your spot, call 304-265-5500.