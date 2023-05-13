GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Golfers at the Tygart Lake Public Golf Course got to tee off on Saturday to benefit a local non-profit hospice that looks to help others in north central West Virginia.

West Virginia Caring Hospice teamed up with the golf course to host its annual Tygart Golf Classic in Grafton.

The format of the tournament was a four-man shotgun scramble. Participants received snacks and refreshments during play and were welcome to attend a lunch as well as the award presentation after the tournament. The awards presented were presented to the top three teams in the categories of: closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt, all for a chance to win a prize.

Malene Davis, president and CEO of WV Caring Hospice, said, “this is something we’ve been having going on for about two decades here in Taylor County. We started hospice in Taylor County in the late 80s. So, we have been here for a long time and the course here has always been so supportive of our mission to help those people who are, have been given a diagnosis that, uh, doesn’t have a cure. So, it’s the sickest of the sick that were raising money for today.”

All proceeds from Saturday’s tournament will go to support the mission of WV Caring by providing end-of-life-care for the terminally ill and their families.