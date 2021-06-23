Goodwill opens new location in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A new Goodwill store has officially opened in Taylor County.

The new location, in Grafton, held a ribbon cutting ceremony, Wednesday morning, to celebrate.

As part of the celebration, the store offered prizes and refreshments to shoppers.

The company’s CEO explained how Goodwill helps the community. “So, you make a donation. We sell that donation and we take that money to help drive workforce development activities in our community. So, we invest back into people so that they can get jobs, better themselves and better support themselves,” said Robert Stape, CEO.

The new Grafton store is located at 1 Harman Plaza, in the “Four Corners” area. It’s open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The store will employee 20 people.