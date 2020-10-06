Gov. Justice to make announcement on upgrades at Tygart Lake State Park

GRAFTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to make an announcement at Tygart Lake State Park in Grafton on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

A release from the Governor’s Office stated that Justice will be making a major announcement regarding updates to the state park.

The Governor, along with the State Tourism Office and the Division of Natural Resources announced $12 million in funding toward improvement projects at Blackwater Falls and Canaan Valley Resort State Parks last month.

Gov. Justice’s announcement may be live streamed on WBOY.com, depending on the quality of internet reception at the park.