GRAFTON, W.Va. – A building that partially collapsed in Grafton in February is now completely torn down and will soon be a clean lot.

According to officials, the Latrobe Street building was torn down within days of the collapse on Feb. 21. Since then, the rubble has been sitting on the lot, but it will be cleared within the next few weeks. Officials said that after it is cleared, there is no plan for the lot.

The residents of the building were not hurt but lost everything in the collapse. According to a GoFundMe started by family members of the residents, no clothes, furniture or personal belongings were able to be retrieved, and their cars were totaled from the accident. “My family was sleeping when they woke up to the entire building they were living in collapsing around them,” said the GoFundMe.

As of March 3, the GoFundMe has raised over $9,000 of its $10,000 goal. To donate and to see additional pictures click here.

Below are photos of the building the day after it collapsed.