GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mon Health announced on Tuesday that its affiliate Grafton City Hospital in Taylor County will be adding a new substance abuse treatment unit and program.

The release said that $995,000 in federal appropriations have been secured for the project, which will support the construction and renovation of the second floor of the hospital into a 10-bed unit that will offer recovery treatment through the Recovery to Resiliency (R2R) program.

According to the release, there are no substance abuse treatment options in the Taylor County area, and the new addition will give patients recovery options without them having to leave the region and be away from their families. The release said R2R will offer medication-assisted treatment (MAT) services, detoxification, recovery support and telehealth services as well as provide screening, direct services and referrals in systems of care designed to address behavioral health concerns.

“We’d like to thank Representative McKinley and our federal delegation for its support of Grafton City Hospital and Mon Health,” said David Goldberg, president and CEO of Mon Health System and executive vice president of Vandalia Health. “Mon Health System continues to make it a priority to expand recovery care in our communities and we are proud to work towards providing the patients of Taylor County with customized treatment, close to home.”

In addition to expanding behavioral and primary healthcare services, the renovation will also create short-term jobs and add 14 new full- and part-time positions, according to the release.