Grafton City Hospital celebrates 75 years of care

GRAFTON, W.Va. – City officials, alongside community members, gathered together at the Grafton City Hospital on Friday afternoon to celebrate the care it has offered for the past 75 years.

City officials spoke at the ceremony such as Interim President George Boyles, Chief of Staff Peggy Barney and City Mayor Randy Jennings, who was the third baby to be delivered at the hospital in 1945. The Grafton High School band also performed the national anthem during the ceremony.

Boyles explained that local hospitals have the capability to bring a community together and take care of those who need it most.

“I think every community needs a hospital, they need a good school system, they need good churches. If you tie that all together, people feel good about it and they’re going to become close knit and look after one another and we’re here to take care of our neighbors that live here.”

Saturday will make 75 years since the hospital accepted its first ten patients.