Grafton City Hospital gets new Chief Administrative Officer

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Grafton City Hospital has a new Chief Administrative Officer.

Kevin Gessler has taken over the role, as former CAO George Boyles retires. The hospital is an affiliate of Mon Health.

Kevin Gessler, new CAO of Grafton City Hospital (Mon Health)

“I wish to personally thank George Boyles for his tenure at Grafton City Hospital. He has been the epitome of a hospital administrator. We wish him the best in his retirement,” said John E. Whitescarver, Board President of Grafton City Hospital. “However, he is being replaced by a very able administrator who will guide the hospital in the future. Kevin Gessler has our absolute backing in his new position.”

“We are thrilled that Kevin has assumed the Chief Administrative Officer role at Grafton City Hospital,” said David Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health System. “We know that Kevin will continue to advance our mission of enhancing the health of the communities we serve, like Grafton, one person at a time.”

Gessler initially joined Mon Health in 2015 as the Vice President of Financial Services and has held several roles in the Mon Health System since that time. He is also a member of the financial leadership team for Mon Health, as well as facilitates the organization’s efforts towards strategic integration.

Gessler said like any small and rural hospital, challenges will be having adequate staff and being as efficient as they can. His solutions are to make sure the hospital keeps up with market-competitive wages and continues to increase the services that it provides.

Grafton City Hospital in Grafton (WBOY Image)

Gessler said he is excited to be a part of a community that’s here to take care of patients.

“It’s still a long journey from Taylor County to anywhere in Morgantown or anywhere, god forbid, in Pittsburgh,” Gessler said. “So being that first line of defense to stabilize patients being here for primary care when they need it is, to me, one of the most important things any health care entity can do.”

He noted that the big goal for Grafton City Hospital is to get to be more in line with all the other hospitals in the Mon Health systems. Another area Gessler is looking to improve and update is the information technology and information security of the hospital.

“Keeping on the forefront of security is important for patient information, is important for the finical health of the hospital … I think what we’ve seen with covid is the increase reliance on telehealth and telemedicine. So, I think for a rural community like Grafton or like Preston or even as we think down to Weston and Stonewall, having that electronic means of connection between a patient and maybe some specialist or subspecialist in Morgantown or beyond is kind of the next phase in healthcare,” Gessler said.

Gessler is a WVU alumnus with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, a Master of Professional Accountancy Degree, and a Graduate Certificate in Forensic Accounting and Fraud Investigation.

The native West Virginian said keeping facilities like Grafton City Hospital efficient, cutting edge and here for the community is of the utmost importance.