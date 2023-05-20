GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Grafton has raised its annual “Freedom Flags” to honor veterans ahead of Memorial Day.

According to a Facebook post by the city, the tradition has continued since 2015, and a total of 429 veterans have been honored with the flags. Each flag has a picture of a veteran, their name and the military branch that the veteran served in.

(Courtesy: City of Grafton) (Courtesy: City of Grafton) (Courtesy: City of Grafton)

The Freedom Flags are being displayed in two locations within the city of Grafton, according to the post, and will be displayed from Memorial Day through Independence Day on July 4.

“We take great honor in continuing this project that honors those who are currently serving, who have served, and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said the post.

The Freedom Flags will be on display during the annual Grafton Memorial Day Parade.