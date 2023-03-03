GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Grafton’s First Fridays theme was titled Art is for The Youth where kids could partake in some crafts.

Crafting and art projects were held at Gallery 62 West as well as the Tygart Art Guild in downtown Grafton. Some of the events included making sidewalk chalk art as well as kissing cat paintings. The gallery will house the new youth art month exhibit opening Saturday, March 4, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

“We’ve had a great crowd, which I am thrilled because of the rain I thought it would hold them off, but we are painting pallets with inspirational sayings, little wooden signs. And then we went through all of those so now we’re on to the wooden plaques, same sort of thing, it’s a stencil and the stomp technique. And in the center you’ll see were doing drawing, just colored drawings,” said Diane Parker, Curator of Gallery 62 West.

Gallery 62 West curators said having events like First Fridays in Grafton is helping the business community grow as a result.

“First Friday for us meant kids crafts, and we provide everything free, we want all the kids to come through and have a good experience so they will come back, and they’ll enjoy the arts,” Parker said. “It is great to tie it with First Friday because it is a bigger crowd. And so, we enjoy having the families come in, bring their little ones, and make crafts.”

Next up for Gallery 62 West is a paper quilling class on March 11, after that they will offer colored pencil portraiture. They will also be offering watercolor classes in the near future as well as stained glass classes.