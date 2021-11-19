Grafton High School awarded $50k in ‘I Got Vaxxed’ competition

Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog pose with students at Grafton High School after winning $50,000 in the “I Got Vaxxed” competition. (WBOY Image)

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog made a stop at Grafton High School on Friday morning to award the school $50,000 from the “I Got Vaxxed” competition.

The competition challenged students and staff at schools across West Virginia to have a high percentage of COVID-19 vaccinations rates.

Officials from the school said around 50% of students are vaccinated, and all but four staff members are vaccinated.

Gov. Jim Justice, alongside Babydog, presents a $50,000 check to Grafton High School Principal Lori Scumaker. (WBOY Image)

Principal Lori Scumaker thanked the Taylor County Health Department and the school nurse, among others, for helping secure the prize.

“I am really excited for our students. The reality is that the last couple of years has been difficult because we have had to eliminate a lot of field trips, a lot of experience and opportunities for them,” said Scumaker. “And now, with the money that we won, the $50,000, it’s gonna give us an opportunity to take our kids and travel some and give them some experience back that maybe they lost.”

Scumaker also said she plans to take students to places like Pittsburgh or Washington D.C., but no final decisions have been made.