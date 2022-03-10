GRAFTON, W. Va. – Grafton High School hosted its third Industry Day, which focused on health services on Thursday.

Industry Day is designed for High School juniors and seniors to spend some time with employers who are in the local area.

This program shows students in West Virginia there are local health care jobs available that they can get involved with and help with their local community.

Students talk to various healthcare job employers. (WBOY Image.)

It also helps students get good jobs with good benefits and smooths their transition from high school to the real world.

“It’s important for us, that for students from Taylor County and surrounding counties that want to stay and work in north central West Virginia, that they are aware of all of the different opportunities that are there,” said Lori Shumaker, Principal of Grafton High School.

If any other employers, training centers, tech institutes, or colleges would like to be added to the next industry day at Grafton High, contact the school at 304-265-3046 for more information.