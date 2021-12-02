Grafton High School students explore trade career options

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Grafton High School held its second industry day to help students learn about trade and service industry careers.

Juniors and seniors had a chance to meet with representatives from 14 different agencies including Pipefitters, Painters and Electrician Unions. Grafton Police, Pruntytown Prison and West Virginia State Road representatives also handed out information about careers in their fields.

The school’s principal Lori Shumaker said students need to learn about available careers that they can begin after graduation.

“We are all different people, and if we just assume every kid should go to college, we will continue to get a population that is not educated for the jobs that are in their community, and they will be stuck leaving to go find the job that they want or they will be in an underpaid job based on the education with debt,” said Shumaker.

“This was important to me because I don’t see advertising or opportunities around in my day-to-day life, so I didn’t really understand trade school before I walked in here,” said Kassedi Marra, a Junior at Grafton High School.

Marra exploring different booths at industry day (WBOY image)

“I think it’s important for companies like mine to reach out to the local communities, the local high schools,” said Tyler Adams, an MPLX Facility Engineer. “We do a really good job of supporting Taylor County, Doddridge County, Harrison County. And I think it’s awesome that they know the different avenues that they can take to be a successful person out of high school other than college.”

Thursday’s event was the second in a four-part series. The first industry day taught students about possible careers and the aerospace and aviation fields. The next career day will help students explore opportunities in the medical field.