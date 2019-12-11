Grafton High School students learn about a future in technology

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A Taylor County high school is getting a glimpse of technology, from a college perspective.

Grafton High School students met with Alderson Broaddus University’s Computer Science Professor, Adam Anderson Wednesday morning.

Anderson talked with the students about career opportunities in computer science including the programming and coding industries.

He said he enjoys talking with high school students about careers in the field whether they are interested in pursuing it as a career or not.

“A few of these kids hope to do this for a career,” said ABU Computer Science Assistant Professor. “So that is an obvious interest of me and AB, but there are kids that do not hope to pursue a career but this is great weightlifting for the brain is what I lie to talk about. It’s a great exercise for the head.”

The high school will be hosting several guest as it continues to celebrate National Computer Science Education Week.