GRAFTON, W.Va (WBOY) — The City of Grafton upheld one of its oldest traditions on Monday, the 156th Annual Grafton Memorial Day Parade.

Grafton is a city with a rich history when it comes to honoring our military. For example, during the American Civil War, Grafton was a key rail center occupied by both Confederate and Union troops.

Grafton’s Memorial Day Parade lasted over two hours with over sixty different floats and organizations passing throughout downtown. The community came out to show their support and educate little ones on the true meaning of this day.

“We wouldn’t have all the freedoms we have, whether it be to complain about this or that or celebrate this or that, or whatever, so I mean, without them men and women we wouldn’t have any of this,” said Aaron Trent, a parade attendee.

One little girl who attended Grafton’s Memorial Day Parade was more than happy to speak on the importance of recognizing this day.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s actually one of my favorite days. They throw out candy and it’s when we celebrate soldiers, well they let us live and they let us live in peace because they spared their lives, and they gave away their lives to save us,” said Alleda Oldaker.

The parade ended at the Grafton National Cemetery with a commemoration to honor those who have lost their lives for our country.

“Memorial Day is like a very special day to celebrate because the soldiers in the war died for our harmony and peace,” said Oldaker.

To see a full list of parade participants, visit the West Virginia Memorial Day Parade’s website.