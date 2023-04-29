GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Grafton Memorial Day Parade is asking some members of the public to participate in their own unique way, according to the Memorial Day Parade Grafton W.V. Facebook page.

Anyone who wants to show off their car, truck, tractor or lawnmower in the 156th Memorial Day Parade in Grafton are asked to email Parade@wvmemorialday.com. Entries will be accepted up until the day of the event, though will not be listed in the parade’s program.

Memorial Day will be on Monday, May 29. More information about the event can be found at www.wvmemorialday.com.