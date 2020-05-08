Grafton Mother’s Day observance to be held virtually due to COVID-19

GRAFTON, W.Va. – For the first time in its history, Grafton’s International Mother’s Day Shrine will be held virtually, due to COVID-19.

A release from the International Mother’s Day Shrine Board of Trustees stated that it has cancelled it’s traditional Mother’s Day afternoon in-person observance. Instead, the Board is inviting the public to log on through its website for a virtual online program at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 10 (Mother’s Day). The service will remain posted for viewing for those who are unable to tune in at 2 p.m., according to the release.

Mother’s Day is of particular significance in Grafton, as the city is credited as the first to observe the holiday.

Officials said they they believe it is best during the COVID-19 pandemic to use available technology to allow the public to join in celebrating the 112th Mother’s Day observance. The release stated that the Board did not believe it was appropriate to ask the public to come to the Shrine, where they would have been required to wear a face mask and be socially distanced six feet apart, Instead, the Board stated that it decided to offer residents a safe alternative where they can remain at home.