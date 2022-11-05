Blueville, W.Va. – On Nov. 5, American Legion Post 12 gathered for a flag raising at the route 119 and route 50 intersection, also known as the “American Legion lot” to kick off “Veterans Week.”

This event started out at 11 a.m. with opening remarks by the American Legion Post 12 Commander, David L. Robinson. He soon introduced Grafton’s Mayor, Karen Willis, who read a proclamation of “veterans week” starting on Nov. 6 and running until Nov. 12. Willis also thanked everyone for attending and making the ceremony special.

Grafton High School’s band played the star-spangled banner as all fifty flags were raised by majorettes, veterans, legionaries, and family members. After the 50 united states flags were raised, legionaries also raised the following flags:

United States Army

United States Marine Corps

United States Navy

United States Air Force

United States Coast Guard

United States Space Force

The event closed out with Grafton’s show choir, also known as the “entertainers” singing “From sea to singing sea” and “America (My country, ’tis of thee).”

Last year, American Legion Post 12 got all new flag poles, in which they had their first flag raising with the new poles. Commander Robinson mentioned that people in the community liked it so well that they brought it back again this year, but with more things like the high school organizations and mayor proclamation.

According to commander Robinson, a veteran is someone who gave up a portion of their life to serve our nation. He mentioned that most times, all a veteran wants to hear is “thank you for your service.” He asks that if you run in to anybody that has served during veterans week, to thank them for their service.

West Virginia is home to two of fifteen national veteran cemeteries. There is the Grafton National Cemetery and the West Virginia National Cemetery. Commander Robinson was asked why he feels it is important to have these events for veterans in the community. He said, “our veterans did a lot for us. We wouldn’t really be here, as we live today, if it wasn’t for our veterans. From World War 1 up to the present. We owe veterans a lot, some veterans more than others. Those that gave the ultimate sacrifice are, of course, laid to rest here, the final resting place, for the two national cemeteries that we have here in West Virginia.”

On Friday, Nov. 11, the city of Grafton will have a veterans ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Grafton National Cemetery. This ceremony will have the Taylor County combined Honor Guard, American Legion post 12, and guest speakers such as the girl’s nation senator from Grafton High school, Jordan Niggemyer, and American Legion Mountaineer Boy’s State governor, Will Behrens. There will also be a parade at 5 p.m. near the American Legion Post 12 lot.