Grafton Rotary Club hosts buckwheat and pancake dinner drive-thru

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The Rotary Club of Grafton held its drive-thru buckwheat and pancake dinner at the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church Friday evening.

The Education Endowment Fund of the Grafton Rotary Club said the dinner is going to raise funds to provide scholarships to the youth in the community. The club offers six scholarships each year of $500 to help with education costs for the youth going to college.

“Popularity is pretty high there are several churches that do it, Paradise Cove and we do one every year here. People ask about it, last year we missed it due to COVID, this year we thought we would try another angle with this drive-thru, and we’ve had a lot of excitement about it,” said Mark Zeck, Chair Person of the Grafton Rotary Club buckwheat and pancake dinner.

The club said it’s all for the kids and funding the scholarships and educational programs that they offer for the youth. The Grafton Rotary will be hosting another night of the drive-thru Saturday night from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.