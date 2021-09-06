Grafton-Taylor County Health Department confirms 27th county COVID-19 death

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Taylor County officials announced another Covid-19 death.  

Doctor David Bender, a Taylor County Health Officer said it was a 71-year-old female. No further information was given.  

The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department did confirm it was the 27th death from the virus in the county. 

Health officials said in the statement that they still strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated and practice protective measures such as frequent hand washing, wearing masks, avoiding touching eyes nose and mouth. Special measures must also be taken to protect individuals at increased risk of severe disease – people who are older or have other medical conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic lung disease, and others. 

