GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department held a grand opening event to celebrate moving into its new facility on Friday.

During the event, state and county officials joined the department for a “VIP hour” to tour the new facility to see where all the money went followed by a public reception.

According to Community Outreach Coordinator, Annie Kennedy, the previous Health Department building was demolished to put in a bigger parking lot for the newer facility. She also said that the WIC program will be joining the Health Department facility later in the month. At some point, the garage area will be renovated to make even more room for the incoming program.

Kennedy told 12 News that it’s been a great feeling to finally be moved in with her “family workgroup” and that they are even closer now due to all of the changes they have effectively made together.

“The Health Department that we had before, I mean it was always cold in the winter and very hot in the summer, and that can also cause some frustration amongst the employees when you’re coming to work and it’s not fun to be there. So this building is offering such a better place for all of us and the space is a huge thing,” Kennedy said.

Bounce houses being set up before the Harvest Festival begins. (WBOY Image)

Hamburgers and hotdogs being sat out closer to the Festival. (WBOY Image)

UniCare setting up a table for anyone interested in information. (WBOY Image)

To conclude the celebration, the Health Department held a Harvest Festival in the parking lot behind their facility which featured:

Free food and drinks

Bounce houses

Basketball hoops

Music

Games

Crafts

Employees moved into the new facility at the end of March 2023, but hope to continue to bring in more newer ideas. The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department’s weekly hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.