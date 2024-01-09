GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — After opening nearly a year ago, the Grafton-Taylor Health Department has already made significant strides in its prospects.

According to a recent press release, the Grafton-Taylor Health Department has received recognition from the Council on Linkages Between Academia and Public Health Practice and the Public Health Foundation.

Grafton-Taylor, alongside Monongalia, are the only two health departments in West Virginia that partner with academic institutions to provide students with a platform to connect what they learn in the classroom with real life applications.

Currently, the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department partners with five institutions of higher learning: West Virginia University School of Nursing, Fairmont State University, Pierpont Community and Technical College, Salem University and the West Virginia Junior College.

12 News spoke with Boyd K. Vanhorn, administrator of the Grafton-Taylor Health Department, on the importance of harboring this program, not only for the students, but the community.

“We’re able to zero in on the public health needs, better tailor our services, which end up resulting in increased public health care for the community. But it also does bridge that gap between actual education and practice,” said Vanhorn.

Two seniors from WVU’s School of Nursing, Alexis and Chloe, were also in the health department for their first day on Tuesday. Alexis comes from the Pittsburgh region, while Chloe is from Columbus, Ohio.

This was both students first time in Grafton. In an interview with 12 News, Alexis and Chloe spoke on what they look forward to in working with this program.

“Just seeing the different communities and how everyone comes together,” said Alexis.

“We’ve only interacted with patients in a hospital so far. So just being in a community and really interacting with the community and people that live here and love it here,” added Chloe.

You can find the press release regarding Grafton-Taylor Health Department’s partnership on the home page of its’ website.