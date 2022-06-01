GRAFTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $21,590,000 in grants and loans for water infrastructure in six West Virginia communities. The money comes from the US Department of Agriculture Rural Development Program.

“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe,” said Senator Manchin, “Investing in our rural communities spurs economic growth and creates good-paying jobs, and I am pleased USDA is investing in these six sites to improve water quality, strengthen local water infrastructure, expand clean water service to new communities and renovate the historic Fort Henry building in Wheeling. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”

The City of Grafton is to receive a million dollars in grant funding and $4.9 million in loans to make wastewater system improvements, including separating the sewer system from the wastewater system to decrease the amount of rainwater and drainage in the sewer system.

“Having safe, reliable water and wastewater systems in West Virginia’s rural communities is not a luxury, it is essential,” Senator Capito said. “The grants announced today are great news for Ohio, Harrison, Mercer, Mingo, Taylor, and Tyler counties, and will provide critical upgrades for local sewage, water, and wastewater infrastructure in these areas.”

The City of Stonewood is also receiving funding–a $900k grant and a $3.5 million loan to replace aging and failing portions of their collection system and upgrade the pump stations as well as correcting other problem areas in their sewer system.

The Tyler County Public Service District is to receive $675k in grants and $1,015,000 in loans to replace Cow House and Oil Ridge booster stations, address erosion issues, and replace and rebuild valves.

In the northern panhandle, the Fort Henry building in Wheeling, W.Va. will receive a $5.2 million loan for restoration efforts, including renovations to the first, third, and fourth floors.

The Town of Kermit and Bluewell Public Service District in the southern part of the state are set to receive funding as well. Kermit is receiving a million dollar grant and a $2,433,000 loan for a project to remove and replace the waterline along US Route 52 and upgrade the water treatment plant. Bluewell is set to receive a $487k grant and a $480k loan to provide public water service to 106 additional households in the Browning-Lambert Mountain area of Mercer County, who currently do not have a safe, reliable source of water.