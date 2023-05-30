GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of the two people injured in the shooting at Walmart in Grafton on Monday was the shooter, Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin confirmed to 12 News on Tuesday.

Austin said that the shooting was an isolated incident and that male suspect shot a man at Walmart, then also shot himself.

He also confirmed that neither man was from the area and both are currently being treated at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. At this time, their identities and conditions have not been released.

Austin said that after the shooting, the suspect left the Walmart area and traveled on WV Route 310 until he was apprehended just across the Marion County line at 2:22 p.m.

The shooting is still under investigation by the Grafton Police Department and the West Virginia State Police, Austin said, and camera footage from Walmart and witness accounts are being analyzed.

Because the shooting took place around 2 p.m. on Memorial Day, just hours after the annual Grafton Memorial Day Parade, Austin said there was already a larger-than-usual police presence in the area.

“With the parade and everything going on, we do prepare for stuff like this,” Austin said.

Austin thanked law enforcement from the city, county and surrounding area for responding, as he said, “as one unit” and without hesitation. He said that even officers who weren’t in uniform heard about the shooting and came to help. “It was everybody,” he said. “It was just one unit acting in response.”

Sheriff Austin said that citizens and Walmart employees also reacted in the best way they could have by trying to get away from the gunfire and seeking a safe place.

For those who are scared to return to their local shopping center, Sheriff Austin also said that Walmart is still a safe place to go.

“Any place you go, it doesn’t have to be Walmart, it can be at a ball game or anything, things like this can happen in our society, so you just try to be as best prepared for it as you can,” Austin said.

Austin did not say whether or not charges are pending. He said he hopes the store can reopen soon because it’s an important part of the community.

