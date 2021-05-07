Grafton welcomes back First Friday for first time since pandemic

GRAFTON, W.Va. — For the first time in over a year, First Friday was held in downtown Grafton. The celebration normally held on the first Friday of the month in the warmer seasons was on hiatus due to the pandemic.

Attendees were able to get their caricatures done as part of the fun.

East Main Street was ready to welcome in residents for First Friday. Vendors were set up outside with local goods for people to walk by and purchase. Inside stores, many restaurants and cafes had special deals for customers for First Friday. In addition, the Taylor County Arts Council had a stand outside its gallery with a caricaturist for people to get their picture drawn. Main Street was bustling as everyone seemed content to have First Friday back on the calendar.

“It’s wonderful,” said Peggy Barney, a former mayor of Grafton. It brings people together that we can communicate, we can talk with each other, and be around each other.”

Barney helped lead a remembrance ceremony for Taylor County residents who lost their lives during the COVID pandemic. The ceremony, held at the Mother’s Day Shrine, allowed residents to remember loved ones that were lost over the last year, during an event that holds a significant sense of community.